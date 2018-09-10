Heavy rainfall faded east, patchy drizzle remains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Rainfall gradually faded from west to east Monday, but the patchy drizzle is being a bit more stubborn to leave.

You may run into some occasional drizzle tonight and early Tuesday.

Here is your overnight Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

The atmosphere begins a slow drying out over the next few days. Much of the week will be dry.

The weekend is still a bit up in the air until Hurricane Florence decides what it will do along the east coast.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

