Fox Recipe Box:

CLEVELAND, Oh — Over 40 local restaurants are offering special ‘mushroom’ recipes on their menus during the month of September as part of a special partnership with The Mushroom Council. Brandt Evans from The Blue Canyon shared his recipe for Mushroom-Goat Cheese-Bread Pudding with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

Blue Canyon’s Mushroom-Goat Cheese-Bread Pudding

Ingredients

8 large eggs

1-cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons chopped Rosemary

1 cup finely chopped onions

2 cups finely chopped mushrooms

4 cups cubed leftover bread

8 ounces (2 cups) Mackenzie goat cheese

Method