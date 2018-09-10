Fox Recipe Box:

Posted 8:10 am, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 08:09AM, September 10, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oh — Over 40 local restaurants are offering special ‘mushroom’ recipes on their menus during the month of September as part of a special partnership with The Mushroom Council. Brandt Evans from The Blue Canyon shared his recipe for Mushroom-Goat Cheese-Bread Pudding with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

Click here to learn more about Brandt’s restaurant The Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern.

To see the schedule of chefs doing mushroom recipe demo’s at area Heinen’s stores click here.

Blue Canyon’s Mushroom-Goat Cheese-Bread Pudding

Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs
  • 1-cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped Rosemary
  • 1 cup finely chopped onions
  • 2 cups finely chopped mushrooms
  • 4 cups cubed leftover bread
  • 8 ounces (2 cups) Mackenzie goat cheese

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Grease a 7×11-baking dish
  3. Whisk eggs, rosemary, salt and pepper
  4. In a sauté pan on medium heat sauté mushrooms and onions till soft / translucent
  5. Pour egg, mushroom, and onions, crumbled Mackenzie goat cheese on cubed bread and mix well.
  6. Place in oven bake for 35 to 45 minutes
  7. Let stand for 5 minutes and serve