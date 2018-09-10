Fox Recipe Box:

CLEVELAND, Oh — Over 40 local restaurants are offering special ‘mushroom’ recipes on their menus during the month of September as part of a special partnership with The Mushroom Council. Brandt Evans from The Blue Canyon shared his recipe for Mushroom-Goat Cheese-Bread Pudding with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.
Click here to learn more about Brandt’s restaurant The Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern.
To see the schedule of chefs doing mushroom recipe demo’s at area Heinen’s stores click here.
Blue Canyon’s Mushroom-Goat Cheese-Bread Pudding
Ingredients
- 8 large eggs
- 1-cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons chopped Rosemary
- 1 cup finely chopped onions
- 2 cups finely chopped mushrooms
- 4 cups cubed leftover bread
- 8 ounces (2 cups) Mackenzie goat cheese
Method
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Grease a 7×11-baking dish
- Whisk eggs, rosemary, salt and pepper
- In a sauté pan on medium heat sauté mushrooms and onions till soft / translucent
- Pour egg, mushroom, and onions, crumbled Mackenzie goat cheese on cubed bread and mix well.
- Place in oven bake for 35 to 45 minutes
- Let stand for 5 minutes and serve