Fox 8 Jukebox: Horns and Things

Posted 10:52 am, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:51AM, September 10, 2018

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Horns and Things is a local contemporary jazz group under the direction of Ken LeeGrand. The band is celebrating 35 years of making great music in Northeast Ohio and invites everyone to a big anniversary show at The Tangiers in Akron.  Click here for more information about this special show and about the band Horns and Things.