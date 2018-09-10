Fox 8 Jukebox: Horns and Things

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Horns and Things is a local contemporary jazz group under the direction of Ken LeeGrand. The band is celebrating 35 years of making great music in Northeast Ohio and invites everyone to a big anniversary show at The Tangiers in Akron. Click here for more information about this special show and about the band Horns and Things.

