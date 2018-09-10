× Family of child killed in driveway crash asks for community support

BROOK PARK, OHIO – A family remains in mourning after the shocking death of their beloved child, killed Saturday when witnesses say a driver jumped the curb of their driveway.

“She [driver] could have killed my entire family in one night,” said Tabitha Nida the victim’s aunt.

Nida says her extended family was outside and witnessed the crash that ultimately killed 8-year-old Khloe Nida.

The child’s school confirmed grief counselors at on hand to help students get through the day.

Saturday, Brook Park Police say the vehicle exited Mary Queen of Apostles parking lot and crossed Engle Road, entered the driveway and hit the child.

Family members say Nida was taken to the hospital where she died just past 7:30 p.m. Police have identified the driver. Family members describe the driver as elderly.

“She was in our backyard when she was hit by a car that came speeding up our driveway at over 65 mph,” said Nida.

Family members are asking for community support during this painful time and have set up a GoFundMe account. You can visit the page by clicking here.

