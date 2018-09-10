Backyard BBQ: David’s Pork Sirloin Tip Roast With Cherry Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David’s Pork Sirloin Tip Roast with Cherry Sauce

Prepare grill 250 indirect heat

1 pork sirloin tip roast (2 ½ lb)

2 cloves garlic cut lengthwise into 6 or 7 spears

5 or 6 green onions

2 or 3 tbs favorite meat rub

2 tbs olive oil

1 tbs chopped rosemary

Using a pointed paring knife, poke a hole in roast about an inch deep and slide in a spear of garlic. Repeat evenly all over roast using the rest of the garlic and green onions. Cut off excess onion greens.

Season evenly with dry rub.

Mix olive oil with rosemary and paint roast with mixture.

Place on grill away from coals or using a heat deflector. Close and maintain a temperature of 250. Cooking times may vary from 2 ½ to 3 hours.

I use an internal thermometer that stays in roast while cooking. When the internal temperature (in thickest part of roast) reaches 145,it’s done. Wrap in foil and let rest 20 minutes.*

Sauce

4 tbs butter

1 cup thinly sliced shallots (lengthwise)

1 ½ C. pitted cherries halved

½ dry red wine

1 tbs balsamic vinegar

1 tsp chopped thyme

While pork roast is cooking, melt butter in skillet over medium high heat. Add shallots and cherries. Cook until shallots soften (about 3 minutes).

Stir in balsamic vinegar and cook 1 minute. Add red wine and bring to boil.

Reduce heat to simmer and add thyme with a couple pinches of salt and pepper. Simmer until slightly thickened and remove from heat.

*Warm sauce over low heat. Carve roast into slices a little thicker than ¼ inch. Serve with sauce.

Enjoy!