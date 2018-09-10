Convicted child killer petitioning release again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – A man convicted of killing a 3-year-old girl in 1981, and then endangering another child shortly after he was paroled in 1991, is once again trying to get out of prison.

William Lanham, who was sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder of Candace Johnson, had a parole hearing in August. A decision has not yet been made.

“He should not get out of prison,” said Katie Mullin, an assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor, “He is very violent.”

Mullin said Lanham admitted to beating and kicking the young girl.

“The photographs of her injuries are absolutely horrific,” Mullin said.

Prosecutors sent a letter to the parole board objecting to Lanham’s release.

Mullin explained that Lanham was paroled in 1991, but he was not free for long. In 1993, he was sent back to prison after being convicted in Medina County of child endangering. The victim in that case was an infant girl.

The prosecutor explains that anyone who objects to Lanham’s release can write a letter to the Ohio Parole board.

There is also a petition on blockparole.com. The petition will be sent to the parole board.