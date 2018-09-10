Community starts t-shirt campaign to honor, raise money for family of child killed in driveway crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio - At Picture This in Strongsville, the community came together Monday to help the family of 8 year old Khloe Mae Nida.

“I think it’s so tragic what happened to her and her family so I wanted to support her family the best I can,” said Hannah Lasecki, student.

Police say a car left a church parking lot Saturday night, crossed Engle road, and hit Khloe as she was playing outside.

“Once you hear something like that happening, Titans are family. Whether it’s Brook Park, Middleburgh Heights, or Berea. It strikes home,” said Carlos Crespo, manger of Picture This.

Crespo manages Your Team Spirit Wear and designed the shirts that will raise help money for Khloe’s family.

“I got approval from her mother. She told me Khloe played softball and cheerleading, so I put a couple designs together and she loved this one,” said Crespo.

Students plan to wear teal and blue at Friday night’s Berea-Midpark high school football game in Khloe’s honor.

“I think that releasing balloons at the game for her, wearing ribbons, wearing blue for her will show them love and support that the school has to offer,” said Lasecki, student.

The community will gather Wednesday night at the Brook Park gazebo for a candlelight vigil to remember Khloe.

More on Khloe here.