Cleveland Browns’ Josh Gordon not supposed to start in game against Steelers, ‘Just miscommunication’

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start to a season since 2004 and they have yet to win a football game.

It was a tough Sunday at the Stadium for Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the offense and head coach Hue Jackson.

The trouble for Jackson started with his teams first offensive play from scrimmage when wide receiver Josh Gordon lined up wide left, he was not supposed to start.

"Just miscommunication, move on from it, it is what it is, we worked through it," Jackson said Monday afternoon, "The game is over now so to talk about it, what's that going to do? I've dealt with it and we'll move on."

The play Gordon appeared in was a pass that resulted in Taylor scrambling for 6 yards. Jackson acknowledged it was a mistake and the team has moved on from it.

"I do not want to keep elaborating on it – but the personnel. Obviously as you guys seen, Josh was not in quite a few plays after that. The personnel we were using, obviously offered him to be in the game. We could have switched that up. That is all. That is all it was,” Jackson said.

Gordon had missed a good portion of training camp and did not play in any of the four preseason games as part of his treatment for substance abuse. When Gordon returned to practice, Jackson claimed he would not start, but would play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gordon played in 69 snaps, he was targeted three times and he had one catch that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown which tied the game at 21 in the fourth quarter.

Notes:

Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was seen wearing a walking boot as he entered the Browns locker room on Monday afternoon. Hue Jackson said Ogbah suffered an ankle injury that could force him to miss some time.

