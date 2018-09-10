9/11 remembered with moving tribute in Willowick: ‘We must never forget those lost’

WILLOWICK, Ohio — It’s a beautiful tribute to the victims of 9/11.

Every year, Bill Sabin displays flags in the front yard of his Willowick home to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died 17 years ago.

Sabin has a flag to represent every victim of the attacks.

The U.S. Navy veteran’s memorial also includes a tribute to the first responders who died that day.

Sabin told FOX 8 News, “We must never forget those lost.”

The Willowick Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of Sabin’s moving display and said, “This amazing 9/11 tribute is displayed by one of our very own residents every year. Thank you for the breathtaking remembrance.”

