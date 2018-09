× 36-year-old man shot, killed in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A 36-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 900 block of Alhambra Road.

Cleveland police said victim suffered multiple gun shot wounds and died on scene.

The homicide unit is investigating.

More details will be provided as they become available.