Rainfall gradually tapering, remnants of Florence could impact Ohio weather

CLEVELAND -- FLOOD WATCHES are in effect for Ashtabula (inland), Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull and Wayne counties until Monday evening. Rainfall will gradually taper from west to east by Monday morning.

The potential exists for flooding rains needs to be monitored carefully, especially the farther south you live in Ohio:

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast. More warmth is expected next weekend and the remnants of Hurricane Florence could impact Ohio late next week. This would keep our temperatures cooler.

Then, there is ‘Florence’…expected to become a major hurricane.

