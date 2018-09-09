WATCH LIVE: Fans react to Cleveland Browns and Steelers tie

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Fans outside FirstEnergy Stadium are ecstatic after the Browns’ victory in the season opener.

The Cleveland Browns top the Pittsburgh Steelers 1-1 in overtime.

This win comes after a 17-game losing streak dating back to December of 2016.

