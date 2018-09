SANDUSKY, Ohio – As the remnants of tropical storm Gordon pass through northeast Ohio, one of the weekend casualties is anything outdoors.

Cedar Point agrees, and decided to close the park early Sunday, at 2 p.m.

Guests with a ticket with Sunday’s date on it may return any other day through October 28.

