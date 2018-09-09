Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power across Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power throughout Ohio Sunday night.

According to their website, as of 7:10 p.m. 14,046 Cuyahoga County residents are without power.

The cities most affected in Cuyahoga County are Cleveland Heights with 11,477 customers without power and Cleveland with 2,117 customers experiencing outages.

According to their website, power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. in most areas.

Some residents are also experiencing outages in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Richland, Summit, and Trumbull counties.

More updates will be provided as they become available.