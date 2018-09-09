Share your weather damage photos here

NORTHEAST OHIO — Areas across northeast Ohio are experiencing damage following Sunday’s heavy rainfall.

Thousands of people were without power Sunday night.

Fox 8 crews saw a tree down on Exeter Road in Cleveland Heights that reportedly took out power lines.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation State Route 303 was closed at Coit Road in Shalersville Township due to downed trees and utility lines.

