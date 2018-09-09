Rainfall tapering west to east by Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FLOOD WATCHES are in effect for Ashtabula (inland), Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull and Wayne counties until Monday evening. Rainfall will gradually taper from west to east by Monday morning.

Here is your overnight Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

The potential exists for flooding rains and needs to be monitored carefully, especially the farther south you live in Ohio:

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast. More warmth is expected next weekend and the remnants of Hurricane Florence could impact Ohio late next week. This would keep our temperatures cooler. More on this later in the week.

