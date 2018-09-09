Most of Ohio under flood watches as remnants of Gordon move in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - FLOOD WATCHES are in effect for all of Ohio through Monday morning. Remnants of Gordon along the front just to the south is continues to make its way into our area.

Clck here for the latest weather warnings.

The heavier rain will begin Sunday morning. THIS WILL BE WIDESPREAD. The potential exists for flooding rains and needs to be monitored carefully, especially the farther south you live in Ohio:

This is our official FOX 8 rainfall forecast. More rain further south and east by Monday morning. Some breaks in the rain west of Lorain County in the middle of the afternoon Sunday. This could be short-lived

Check your sump pump. Thunder possible late Sunday. DOWNLOAD THE FOX 8 WEATHER APP. CHECK THE RADAR BEFORE HEADING OUT.