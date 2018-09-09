Medina event honors fallen Ohio officers, 9/11 victims

MEDINA, Ohio – The FDNY Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk comes to Medina’s town square this Sunday, as the nation begins to mark the 17th 9/11 anniversary.

The Tunnel to Tower run is held across the nation to mark the last steps of NY firefighter Stephen Stiller, who left Brooklyn on the day of the attacks to make his way through Battery Tunnel into the city.

In addition to the 9/11 commemoration, Medina is also honoring Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli, Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany, and Cleveland Division of Police Patrolman Vu Nguyen , all who lost their lives in the line of duty earlier this year.