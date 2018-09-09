‘Is it called a victory fridge or a tie fridge?’: Bud Light rules victory fridges remain locked

CLEVELAND — Bud Light makes the official call — victory fridges will not be opened after Sunday’s Browns game.

The Bud Light “Victory Fridges” were placed at several Cleveland-area bars and at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the moment the Browns secure a win, their first one since Dec. 24, 2016, each fridge will simultaneously unlock so fans can “enjoy the sweet taste of victory.”

Sunday, the Cleveland Browns season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a 21-21 tie in overtime.

This tie, being not a loss, but also not a win, had Clevelanders asking the company if they would get a beer.

However, Bud Light made the final call: the fridge remains locked.

The company replied to a Browns fan on Twitter saying, “Is it called a victory fridge or a tie fridge?”

And shortly after, the company made the official announcement in a tweet,

“Cleveland. You fought hard. Unfortunately, the # BrownsVictoryFridge only opens with a W. But after that game, we doubt they’ll stay locked for long.”

Bud Light responded to many Cleveland fans tweets, encouraging them to hang in there for the victory, because everyone knows a beer tastes better with a win.

