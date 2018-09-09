Homecoming queen kicks winning point for high school football team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. -- A Mississippi high school homecoming queen kicked the winning point for her school's football team Friday night.

Friday was quite the day for senior Kaylee Foster. She started the day being named homecoming queen at ocean springs high school.

Foster then traded in her tiara for a football helmet, where she's the team placekicker. She made two field goals in regulation, then kicked the game-winning extra point in overtime.

Foster's already made evelen extra points and three field goals this year, and has been placekicking competitively since she was in seventh grade.

She says her first sports love is soccer, and she'll be playing that sport next year at Mississippi College.

However, for the meantime Foster says she'll relish being the homecoming queen.