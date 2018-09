BOARDMAN, Ohio — Fish were coming out of the water system at a Boardman Walmart Sunday night.

According to the Boardman Police Department, there is a retention pond behind the Walmart.

They said a few rain showers caused the water to rise, and some of the fish then went into the sewer system.

WKBN reporter Dan Marcel shared a video on Facebook showing the water system. There were even residents rescuing the fish. Check it out!