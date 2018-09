Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Four fires broke out in Cleveland this weekend and three of them were on the same street.

Cleveland Fire Department said three of the fires occurred on Parkview Avenue and the other in a house along E. 111th Street.

Officials said that all of the properties were vacant, which leads investigators to believe they were intentionally set.

No one was hurt in any of the fires.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.