Cleveland Browns 2018: new season begins as Browns battle Steelers

CLEVELAND—The Cleveland Browns are looking to snap a 17-game losing streak dating back to December of 2016 with a win Sunday against their rivals to the east, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But the Steelers may not present the biggest challenge, a severe rain storm with heavy winds is slated to hit northeast Ohio early Sunday morning. FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol says it will be a rain event that we haven’t had in many, many years. The Browns are aware of the forecast and will be ready to adjust the game plan if needed.

“At the end of the day, we feel like we are a weather-proof offense,” said Browns head coach Hue Jackson. “Whether it’s rain or snow, sun or mud or whatever we have to be ready to line up and play.”

In games where weather can make an impact, Hue Jackson believes the offense has the advantage.

“They know exactly where they are trying to get to, plus the defense has studied you very well, they know where you are trying to get to but I think the offense has a little bit better advantage,” Jackson said.

The Browns have not fared well in season openers, Cleveland is 1-18 in week 1 games since 1999. They have also not fared well against quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Roethlisberger is 21-2 against the Browns and 11-2 in Cleveland. Pittsburgh will be without their star running back Le’Veon Bell who is looking for a better contract from the Steelers and has yet to report to practice this season. He will pass up an $853,000 paycheck on Sunday. James Conner will start in his place.

Kick-off for Sunday’s game will be at 1:00 from FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland.

