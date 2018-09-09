× Child struck by car in Brook Park passes away

BROOK PARK, Ohio — A child who was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Brook Park has passed away from her injuries.

Police say the vehicle exited the Mary Queen of Apostles parking lot, crossed Engle Road and then entered a private drive, striking the 8-year-old girl.

The child was transported to Southwest Hospital, where she died just after 7:30 p.m.

Police have identified all of the parties involved and are not looking for any other vehicles. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Brook Park police.