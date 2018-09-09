Authorities: Texas officer arrested for manslaughter after shooting man in wrong apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Dallas police officer has been arrested on a manslaughter warrant in the shooting of a black man at his apartment.

The department said in a news release Sunday night that Officer Amber Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail and that the investigation is ongoing. It said no additional information is available at this time.

The 30-year-old Guyger reportedly killed 26-year-old Botham Jean on Thursday.

Police say Guyger shot and killed Jean after returning in uniform to the South Side Flats, where they both had apartments, following her shift. She reported the shooting to dispatchers and she told officers who responded that she had mistaken Jean's apartment for her own.

S. Lee Merritt, who is representing the family of 26-year-old Botham Jean, said Saturday that the family wasn't calling on the authorities to jump to conclusions or to deny Officer Amber Guyger her right to due process. But he said they wanted Guyger "to be treated like every other citizen, and where there is evidence that they've committed a crime, that there's a warrant to be issued and an arrest to be made."

Continuing coverage.