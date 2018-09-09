× Akron man admits to killing girlfriend, police say

AKRON — Police say an Akron man is charged after admitting to killing his girlfriend.

According to Akron Police Department, 35-year-old Jordan S. Dehaven was arrested Friday for the murder of his girlfriend, 41-year-old Amy M. Rowan.

Police say Rowan’s mother contacted police around 6:30 p.m. Friday night to report her daughter missing. Rowan’s mother told police that she hadn’t heard from her daughter all day and that Rowan never showed up to work. She reportedly said that when she tried to call Rowan, her phone went straight to voicemail.

Officers reportedly spoke with Rowan’s mother, friends and boyfriend, Dehaven. Authorities say they searched for Rowan in several locations before returning to Dehaven’s house.

According to authorities, around 9:30 p.m. officers asked Dehaven for consent to search his house.

Police said that before officers entered the house, Dehaven told them he had killed Rowan and that her body was in the basement.

Officers found Rowan wrapped in a blanket with a fatal stab wound in the basement, according to Akron police.

Authorities said officers then arrested Dehaven.

Officers and detectives reportedly obtained a search warrant for Dehaven’s house and recovered a knife.

Dehaven has been charged with aggravated murder and murder. According to authorities, he was booked into Summit County Jail.