Woman injured in 2017 Ohio State Fair ride accident passes away

COLUMBUS, Ohio - One of the victims injured in the ride accident at the 2017 Ohio State Fair has passed away.

18-year-old Jennifer Lambert died Friday, according to her family's attorney.

Jennifer had been in a long-term care facility in Geneva. She was injured when one of the six gondolas on the Fire Ball ride at the fair broke loose.

18-year-old Tyler Jarrell was killed in the accident. Seven others, including Jennifer, were hurt.

The ride's Dutch manufacturer, KMG, ordered Fire Ball rides shut down worldwide after the accident. They released this statement about the cause of the tragedy: “It was determined that excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam’s wall thickness over the years. This finally led to the catastrophic failure of the ride during operation.”

