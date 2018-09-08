Wayne County Fair takes extra steps to protect people, animals and vendors during flood watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOSTER, Ohio -- The Wayne County Fair took extra steps to protect people and animals Saturday night.

Saturday brought light showers to the Wayne County Fair in Wooster, but Sunday could bring torrential rain and potential flooding as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon target Northeast Ohio.

"We're trying to prepare for the weather. Imminent weather is coming in, so our number one priority is safety. Number one is people, number two are the animals, and number three is the fair," said Fair Manager Matt Martin.

The out of town vendors, who have campers, are being told to move those campers to higher ground.

Parts of the fairgrounds are low lying. There's a creek running through it, making it prone to flooding.

"Our vendors have a viable business here and they just can't leave their business, so we're trying to move them to higher ground," said Martin.

Three hundred hogs are being put on trailers and moved to the Richland County Fairgrounds. So are other animals like horses, lambs and sheep.

'We've been working with the Richland County Fairgrounds. They graciously offered to share their pens," Martin told Fox 8.

That means kids can still show their animals.

"We have an evacuation we're doing for the mini horses and the draft horses," said horse owner Stach Sigler.

Sigler is moving her show horse named Bullseye to another barn.

"'I'm hoping it's not as bad as what they're predicting, so we can bring the horses back so we can have our show on Monday," she said.

Meanwhile, several cities put out alerts saying they're trying to avoid flooding in areas prone to flooding.

Parma city workers spent the day clearing tree limbs from large drainage pipes and creeks.