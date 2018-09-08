Oreo is getting spicy overseas with new flavors

CHINA — America’s favorite cookie has spiced it up a bit on the other side of the globe.

Oreo launched three new flavors in May – Pina Colada, Cherry Cola and Kettle Corn. Following this American release, the company launched two new cookie flavors in China last month — hot chicken wing and wasabi, according to USA Today.

The hot wing flavor reportedly has orange filling and the wasabi flavor has green filling.

Oreo’s parent company Mondelēz International referred to the launch in a tweet as an “innovation sensation.” They said the new flavors are “BIG and BOLD.”

Innovation sensation: #TeamMDLZ @Oreo just launched two new BIG and BOLD flavors in #China: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi! pic.twitter.com/zntoTKbplE — Mondelēz Intl (@MDLZ) August 22, 2018

Agence France-Presse correspondent Elizabeth Law has tried these new flavors. According to her post on Twitter, “The wasabi one is like, wasabi. The spicy chicken wing one is just, wrong.”

The Oreos have been opened! The Oreos have been tasted! The wasabi one is like, wasabi. The spicy chicken wing one is just, wrong. Also might need new place of work after opening Pandora’s (biscuit) Box. pic.twitter.com/854otuowUi — Elizabeth Law 思敏 (@lizzlaw_) September 6, 2018

These flavors aren’t available in the United States, but have reportedly appeared on Ebay for anyone daring to try them. You’ll just have to pay to have them shipped across the globe.

According to USA Today, it is common for western companies to try out exclusive flavors overseas. Kit-Kit reportedly released wasabi chocolate bars in Japan, as well as some other exclusive flavors.

