COLUMBUS — Ohio State leads Rutgers 35-0 with 5 minutes to play in the second quarter after running back J.K. Dobbins scored a touchdown on a two yard run.

Ohio State kicked off their first Big Ten Conference game of the season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Horsehoe at 3:30 p.m.

The Buckeyes led Rutgers 7-0 after Haskins completed a 38 yard pass to wide receiver Johnny Dixon for the first touchdown of the game.

Ohio State maintained their lead in the first quarter as Haskins passed to wide receiver Parriss Campbell for a 16 yard touchdown.

Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell scored a 9 yard touchdown after receiving a pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The Buckeyes scored first in the second quarter and continued to lead the Scarlet Knights 21-0.

His name is Dwayne.

He likes to throw TDs.@LukeFarrell89 makes it 21-0 to start the 2nd.#GoBucks #WinTheMoment pic.twitter.com/rlYHDd7qUd — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 8, 2018

The Buckeyes were up four touchdowns after quarterback Tate Martel completed his first collegiate touchdown pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin for score in the second quarter. Ohio State led Rutgers 28-0.

Haskins or Martell, it doesn't matter.@OhioStateFB quarterbacks, and wide receivers, are simply better than their opponents. pic.twitter.com/mJg6zGbOlk — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 8, 2018

Ohio State has the fourth highest win percentage in college football history and is only one win shy of becoming the second Football Bowl Subdivision school with 900 victories, according to their twitter.

Meaning, if the Bucks triumph today it will be a milestone victory.

🏈📝Buckeye Bits: @OhioStateFB is on the verge of a milestone victory Saturday vs. Rutgers. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/FwcWCPZGTm — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 8, 2018

Go Bucks!

