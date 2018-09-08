× Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open title

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 after the American was penalized one game for a third code violation.

Naomi Osaka won the first set over Serena Williams in the U.S. Open women’s final, 6-2.

Osaka ran off five straight games after Williams held serve to open the match.

Williams was given the first violation by Carlos Ramos of Portugal in the second game of the second set while Naomi Osaka was serving.

Williams approached the chair and told Ramos that she was not being coached but rather being given a thumbs up from her box, which she said she not have been a violation.

“I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose,” she told Ramos.

Serena Williams was given a second violation, this one for smashing her racket, and again yelled at the chair umpire who had given her a first warning for coaching.

“You owe me an apology,” she said. “I have never cheated in my life!”

The second code violation cost Williams a point, meaning Naomi Osaka had a 15-0 even before hitting her first serve in the sixth game of the second set.

Williams was then given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

Former world no. 1 professional tennis player Andy Roddick responded to the violations in a tweet saying, “worst refereeing I’ve ever seen.”

Worst refereeing I’ve ever seen …… the worst !!! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 8, 2018

