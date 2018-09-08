Heavy rain, flood watch in effect through Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FLOOD WATCHES are in effect for all of Ohio through Monday morning.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon along the front just to the south is continues to make it’s way into our area.

So far this Saturday our rain intensity has been light. Our northern communities, very little to nothing, and mainly less than 0.25″ in our southern communities.

The heavier rain will begin Sunday morning. THIS WILL BE WIDESPREAD.

The potential exists for flooding rains and needs to be monitored carefully, especially the farther south you live in Ohio.

More rain further south and east by Monday morning. Some breaks in the rain west of Lorain County in the middle of the afternoon Sunday. This could be short-lived.

