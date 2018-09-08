× Health department cautions residents after two bats with rabies discovered in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A local health department warns citizens to be cautious of bats after discovering two bats that tested positive for rabies within a week.

According to a Facebook post Friday from the New Philadelphia City Health Department, the second bat was found in the southwestern part of the city and that there wasn’t any human exposure.

However, a family cat was exposed. They said they are working with the family and following all guidelines and protocols regarding rabies exposure.

The health department reminds citizens to never touch a bat with your bare hands, but to put a personal barrier, such as gloves, between yourself and the animal. They also say to throw away used gloves after an encounter.

The health department also recommends that all pets, including indoor ones, be vaccinated.

For any questions or to report a sick or dead bat, officials say to contact the New Philadelphia City Health Department at (330) 364-4491 ext. 1208.

More information regarding bats is available on the Ohio Department of Health’s website here.