Giant Eagle employee facing felony charges after eating $9,200 worth of deli meat

BOLIVAR, Ohio — A Giant Eagle employee faces felony charges after she was accused of stealing over $9,200 worth of deli meat.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the Lawrence Township Giant Eagle loss prevention manager received a tip that an employee had been eating meat in the deli.

The manager reportedly told authorities that the employee had allegedly eaten three to five pieces of ham everyday over the course of eight years.

According to the Dispatch, the manager calculated that the cost of all the eaten ham and it was approximately a $9,200 loss.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Deputy told the Dispatch that the 28-year-old employee admitted to the theft on Friday and “was very cooperative.”