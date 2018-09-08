Fundraiser being held for family of Ashtabula mom found dead in July

ASHTABULA, Ohio– Friends and family members of a young mother who was found dead in July are holding a fundraiser Saturday .

Kat Loveland of Ashtabula is working with Rand Al Dulaimi’s family and holding a fundraiser to raise money to pay attorneys to help Rand’s sister get custody of her young son.

The fundraiser is from 3 to 7:30 Saturday at Lighted Cross Lutheran Church in Ashtabula.

Al Dulaimi’s body was found in July a few weeks after she was reported missing. She leaves behind a young son, Omar.

Sheriff Bill Johnson says her estranged husband, Jeffrey Stanley ,is a person of interest in her disappearance and death .

He has not been charged in connection with her death. He is facing unrelated child pornography charges in federal court.

Al-Dulaimi’s family lives overseas. Her sister has been trying to get to the United States.

