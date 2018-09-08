Flood watches in effect for most of northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF OHIO.

Rain Saturday will be relatively light. Amounts generally under a 1/4" through the evening.

Sunday/Monday AM will be much different. This will be widespread and continuous. Heaviest rainfall from Sunday AM through the afternoon. We haven't had a rain event like this in many, many years. Typically 2"+ rainfall amounts are associated with local storms. Some locations will end up with 4".

Some thunder late Sunday on the tail end of the heavy rainfall.

Latest river levels and forecast levels for northern Ohio can be found here. Click on a DOT to see each river forecast/level.