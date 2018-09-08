Crews extinguish attached garage fire without injuries or significant interior home damage

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews from multiple municipalities extinguished an attached garage fire without any injuries or significant damage to the interior of the home Saturday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Hambden Fire Department, Hambden Fire as well as mutual aid from Chardon, Montville, Middlefield and Munson were called to a home on in Hambden Township around 3:44 p.m.

Officials said that crews arrived within two minutes to find a “well-involved garage fire extending into the residence.”

Additional water and manpower was reportedly requested from crews in Concord, Leroy, Thompson, Windsor, Burton and Perry.

According to the post, crews utilized a dry hydrant and tankers to provide an uninterrupted water supply.

The crews were able to put the fire out without significant damage to the interior of the home and say there were no injuries to civilians or the firefighters on scene.

Hambden Fire Department thanks all of the mutual aid departments and the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers for their assistance.