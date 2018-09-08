Cities issue warnings/reminders as remnants of Gordon move toward Ohio

CLEVELAND – The City of Cleveland is issuing some warnings and timely reminders as northeast Ohio braces for a deluge from the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon.

The Fox 8 Weather team says that the rain will be moving in beginning Saturday evening. Much of the area is under a flood watch until Monday evening.

The city of Ravenna has posted a warning for the expected storm:

Cleveland’s Public Utilities Department has released the following tips for dealing with rain storms:

Street Flooding

· Residents can help to keep sewers flowing freely by making sure the catch basins are clear from debris and other trash from the tops and around storm brains.

· If street flooding occurs, Cleveland residents should immediately contact WPC at (216) 664-2513. Calls are answered 24/7.

· If you are under a flood warning or in an area where flooding is occurring, seek higher ground right away. Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Remember – Turn Around, Don’t Drown

Water in basements

Residents who experience high water in their basements and fear other problems can turn off the electricity at the main breaker or fuse box only if it can be done without standing in water. If residents cannot get to the electrical panel without standing in water, they should immediately contact their local electrical supplier to request assistance. Cleveland Public Power customers should call the CPP Trouble Line at 216-664-3156.

If water backs up into a basement, residents should notify WPC to investigate the problem. If the main sewer is found to be flowing properly the property owner will need to hire a licensed and bonded plumber to clear the connection on their property. It is a homeowner’s responsibility to make repairs if the problem in the connection is found to be between their property and the curb. If the problem is between the curb and the main sewer, a property owner needs to submit to WPC a receipt from a licensed and bonded plumber that notes the exact location of the problem.

Downed power lines

Never touch, move or go near any downed or hanging lines. The first action should be to call 9-1-1 or your local utility. CPP’s Trouble Line can be reached by calling 216-664-3156.

Do not put your feet in water where a downed line is laying

Do not try to move tree limbs

If you see someone who has come into contact with a downed line, do not touch them, again call 9-1-1

If a line comes down on your car stay inside, roll down your window and warn others to stay away. Call authorities or ask a passerby to call authorities. The only time you should exit a vehicle with a downed line on it is if it has caught fire. If the vehicle is on fire, open the door and jump with both feet together to avoid contact with the car. It is metal and therefore you could receive a shock.

It’s also a good idea to check on friends and neighbors, especially those who are seniors or have young children and to bring pets inside if at all possible.

