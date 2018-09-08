Child struck by vehicle in Brook Park, police investigating
BROOK PARK, Ohio — Police are investigating an accident in which a child was struck by a vehicle Saturday.
Police say the vehicle exited the Mary Queen of Apostles parking lot, crossed Engle Road and then entered a private drive striking a child.
The child was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the child is currently unknown.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.
41.402401 -81.822798