Cavs sign guard David Nwaba

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard David Nwaba to a one-year contract, the team announced on Saturday.

The deal is for the veteran’s minimum of $1.5 million.

Nwaba spent last season with the Chicago Bulls, playing in 70 games. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds. He has also played for the Lakers and their G League team, South Bay Lakers.

Nwaba is a graduate of Cal Poly.

A solid defender, he’ll give the Cavs backcourt depth and provide coach Tyronn Lue with more help as the team rebuilds following James’ departure this summer as a free agent.

Nwaba will be reunited in Cleveland with former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson, who came to the Cavs in a trade last season.

Nwaba agreed to sign with the Cavs last month, but the sides needed time to complete the deal.

He will wear number 12.

