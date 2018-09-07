Weekend weather: Dry, comfortably cool Saturday.. then rain moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a big weekend ahead with Saturday morning’s FOX 8 FOX Trot and the Browns game on Sunday afternoon.

The FOX Trot Saturday morning is shaping up to be dry and comfortably cool!

Flood watches are expanding east through Indiana. More than likely, all/most of northern Ohio will be under a Flood Watch very soon. We’re watching the remnants of Gordon. It is looking likely that it will be the catalyst that wrings out a lot of rain from Saturday night/Sunday through Monday. The potential exists for flooding rains and needs to be monitored carefully, especially the farther south you live in Ohio.

