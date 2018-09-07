Weather: Cloudy with the chance of a leftover shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good bye, heat wave! We recorded our hottest day for the year on Wednesday at 95°F! With a front in the near vicinity, a stray shower here and there can’t be ruled out. The humidity will be sticking around through tomorrow before a more drastic drop occurs.

We’re watching the remnants of Gordon. It is looking likely that it will be the catalyst that squeezes a lot of rain out of the sky on Sunday-Monday. The potential exists for flooding rains and needs to be monitored carefully:

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Wednesday’s official high temperature of 95°F (set at 3:26 PM) makes it the hottest day of 2018, second only to 94°F set three times before: June 17, June 18, September 4. It is unlikely to see that temperature matched for the remaining days of 2018. It’s been a VERY humid summer. Here is our history of 100 degree heat indices. Last summer close to 2018 was 2012. No where near the record set in 1995. This also ranks as the 3rd most humid summer (since the early 1970s).