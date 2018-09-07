× Two dead in Akron crash

AKRON- The Akron Police Department Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating a double fatal accident.

The crash happened after 9 a.m. Friday on Kelly Avenue just north of Techway Drive.

According to investigators, a 2004 Jaguar S series was traveling northbound on Kelly Avenue and a 2004 Kia Sedona was traveling southbound on Kelly Avenue.

Police say the driver of the Jaguar, a 34-year-old man from Akron, was traveling at a high rate of speed, went left of center and struck a Kia Sedona head-on. The driver in the Sedona, a 27-year-old Akron woman, was trapped in the vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to Akron City Hospital where they passed away.

The victim’s names are being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

The accident remains under investigation.