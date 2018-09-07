Tropical Storm Gordon could cause flooding in northern Ohio this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- As remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon make their way to northern Ohio, Lorain County officials are already warning residents about the dangers of the wet weather ahead.

"The sewers can't keep up with the rain that will fall faster than the sewers can handle it, so we have a lot of water in the streets," said Elyria Assistant Fire Chief, Joe Pronesti.

Pronesti said while it's still early to tell if this weekend's weather will be any worse than previous storms, he warns drivers should take caution and avoid driving through flooded streets.

"We're telling people just a little bit of water, moving water, can cause problems," said Pronesti, "What we tell people is if they're approaching an area where there is water in the street, turn around -- and the saying is turn around don't drown."

Tom Kelley, the director of the Lorain County Office of Emergency Management, sent an alert to county residents warning them 2-5 inches of rainfall could begin to pour starting Sunday.

"We sent the alert out because we want to make sure the public was aware of the possibility that we could get this amount of rain," said Kelley, "That's a large amount especially within 24 hours."

He advised people who live in flood prone areas to remove all valuables from their basements. He added that river flooding is not likely to cause widespread issues. Instead, the majority of problems could come from storm sewer backups.

"It will be a little worse than the average but I don't think it will be a real problem," said Al Putnam who lives near the Black River, "I don't think anybody's houses are going to get water in them."

Officials in the city of Lorain issued a reminder that driving through any streets or highways closed due to high water could result in a $2,000 fine.

More information of Tropical Storm Gordon here.

Click here for the latest weather updates.