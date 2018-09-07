Suspect in sexual assaults of women on Portage County trail identified, arrested

DEERFIELD, Ohio — The suspect in the sexual assaults of two women on the Berlin Hike and Bike Trail has been identified and arrested, according to authorities.

A press conference will be held at 1 p.m. at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, where more information will be released.

One of the assaults happened at about 6 p.m. on June 14. The victim was riding her bike when she was attacked. Other people on the trail came to help her, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A second woman was attacked on the trail Aug. 13. That assault happened at 7:30 p.m. The suspect took the woman’s bicycle, jewelry, purse, cell phone and other clothing items. The victim ran to a nearby house for help.

In that attack, the suspect was wearing all black, including a hat and mask.

