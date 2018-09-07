WATCH LIVE: Special ceremony honors Crestview High School football player injured in accident

ASHLAND, Ohio– A special ceremony before a high school football game Friday night will honor an injured player and pay tribute to all first responders.

Gavin Lowe, 17, was seriously injured in a crash while he and a 14-year-old passenger were driving home after football practice last month.

“I can’t believe all the people who have reached out and either visited or called,” said Gavin Lowe from his hospital bed at the time. “It’s truly amazing. I can’t wait to get back and see everybody.”

Lowe, a Crestview High School student, suffered a broken back, broken pelvis, broken ribs and a fractured eye socket,

Friday night, a team from MetroHealth Medical Center’s Lifeflight will land on the 50 yard line of the football stadium to deliver Lowe the game ball. The game will pay tribute to all first responders.

His mother, April, said her son is making remarkable progress. She said she believes the quick action by one of her son’s teammates helped save his life.

“His teammate, Austin Barcroft, saw the scene and ran to help Gavin,” April Lowe said. “His father said he never saw him move so fast. He was right there, made sure he was in a position so he could breathe and that is a huge reason he is doing so well now.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Lowe lost control, went off the side of the road into a ditch, hit a telephone pole and rolled over in a soybean field.

Investigators said the passenger was wearing his seat belt, and suffered minor injuries.

Lowe’s mother said her son was wearing his seat belt too, but he didn’t have it on correctly. She said he put the shoulder strap behind him.

She said that’s something he won’t do again.

Lowe, a senior wide receiver on the Crestview football team, will not be able to play this year.

Lowe said Friday night’s honor means so much to him.

“That’s going to be very special for me,” Lowe said. “ I can’t thank my coach, Dan Mager, enough for everything he has done. I am not going to be out on the field playing with them but I will be there supporting them through everything, no matter what. That’s still my team; still my guys. “

