Cher is coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND-Singing icon, Cher, is heading to CLE! The ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ is coming to Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. This is her first tour in five years.

The multi-award winning singer, actress received rave reviews for her recent blockbuster hit, ‘Mamma Mia 2.’

Cher is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She is also co-producer of The Cher Show, the upcoming Broadway musical opening December 3 and is currently touring Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept 14, 2018 at 12 p.m. Fans can also purchase tickets at any of the Discount Drug Mart’s 58 northern Ohio locations starting Monday, September 17.