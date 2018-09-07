September 7, 2018: Playhouse Square Season on Sale Show
2018-2019 Key Bank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square
Hello, Dolly!
October 2-21, 2018
http://hellodollyonbroadway.com
Les Misérables
October 30 – November 18, 2018
http://lesmiz.com
Miss Saigon
January 29 – February 17, 2019
https://www.saigonbroadway.com
School of Rock
March 5 – 24, 2019
https://schoolofrockthemusical.com
A Bronx Tale
April 23 – May 12, 2019
https://abronxtalethemusical.com
Dear Evan Hansen
June 11 – 30, 2019
https://dearevenhansen.com
Come From Away
July 9-28, 2019
http://comefromaway.com
District
1350 Euclid Ave
Cleveland 44115
https://www.districtcleveland.com/
Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square
1260 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland 44115
https://www.ihg.com/crowneplaza/hotels/us/en/cleveland/cleps/hoteldetail
2018-2019 Children’s Theater Series
The Ugly Duckling / October 27-28, 2018
The Rainbow Fish / January 26-27, 2019
Emily Brown and the Thing / March 2-3, 2019
Junie B. Jones / April 13-14
https://childrenstheater.playhousesquare.org/
Playhouse Square Plan Your Visit
http://www.playhousesquare.org/plan-your-visit-main
Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards Presented by Patricia and John Chapman
http://www.playhousesquare.org/education-engagement/plan-a-field-trip/high-school-musical-theater-awards