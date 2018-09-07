Parma Heights residents bracing for weekend floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As dark clouds settle over Parma Heights Friday night, people who live on Maplewood Road are watching the skies and preparing for the heavy rains that are expected to make their way to the area because of Tropical Storm Gordon.

It's a road prone to flooding and when there is severe weather, just about every house will have water in the basement.

Resident Janet Dodge said, "I just hope our basements don`t flood, it`s just painful. It's just every time it hits us, I wish I knew what they could do, they just need to take care of it."

Parma Heights, along with neighboring cities like Parma, frequently experience flooding.

The city saying they are addressing the issue, however there`s just no quick fix to the problem.

Fox 8 reached out to the city of Parma who said city officials are out checking the areas that have flood in the past and making sure the head-walls are free of debris. They went on to say they are checking creeks and streams to see if they are running freely and will lower the state road water basin. They will have crews on standby this weekend.

However these reassurances provide little comfort for the hundreds of people who are preparing for the worst.

"It's something we have to prepare for. I am going to move some stuff towards the center of my basement," said Russell Dodge, a Parma Heights resident, "I am going to start preparing. I am going to get buckets and mops ready, because I know I am going to need it."

