OSU students create world’s largest ‘Script Ohio’ in field of soybeans

LONDON, Ohio — Ohio State University students have created the world’s largest Script Ohio — using 100 acres worth of soybeans.

We dot the "I" in precision. Using a GPS-guided multi-hybrid smart planter, @CFAES_OSU @OhioState Precision Agriculture Team created the world’s largest #scriptOhio in soybeans. If all members @TBDBITL lined up in the dot of the I, they would measure only 20' wider. #CFAESProud. pic.twitter.com/gDCPx8vhe8 — Cathann Kress (@cathannkress) September 6, 2018

And OSU’s College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences used technology to do it.

The field is located in London, Ohio, just east of the Molly Caren Agriculture Center.

According to a release from the department, the school’s Precision Agriculture program has used GPS-guided “smart planting” in cornfields in years past, designing a block “O” in 2015, Brutus Buckeye in 2016 and Ohio State Athletics Block O in 2017.

This year, the program chose a soybean field.

“We decided to start and continue this project to show the potential of new multi-hybrid/variety planting technology and demonstrate that it can complete tasks with accuracy and precision to the point of making logos in field scenes,” said Andrew Klopfenstein, a senior research associate engineer at OSU.

The Script Ohio demonstration was actually part of Farm Science Review, an annual trade show that features agricultural research and projects.

To make the script was made with technology that turns a traditional planter into a “smart planter.” Farmers can use a special monitor to control where and how each plant will grow thanks to a map of GPS coordinates.

Script Ohio is an iconic, decades-long tradition for the Ohio State University Marching Band.

The difference in the color of the design comes from the difference in maturity between older and yellowing plants versus healthy green plants.

While the design is neat to look at, the concept is also meant to help farmers to be more efficient in planting and growing their crops.

